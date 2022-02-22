Betty Crocker Shuler -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Betty Crocker Shuler entered eternal life in heaven Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

She was born Sept. 20, 1927, in Greer, the youngest child of Hilton Wesley Crocker and Lenora Prince Crocker. She married George Woodrow Shuler on Aug. 5, 1948, and they enjoyed 58m years of loving companionship before his death in 2007.

She is survived by three sons, George David (Paula Bronson), of Holly Hill, Tim Hilton (Brenda Fersner) and Randall ”Randy” Wesley (Glenda Zeigler) of Orangeburg; and a daughter, Iris Adele (Bruce) Rheney of Orangeburg. Also surviving are six granddaughters, Kali Shuler (Carl) Inabinet, Summer Shuler (Mike) Cox, Rachel Shuler (Michael) Johnson, Madison Rheney (Jacob) Burger, Kaitlin Shuler (Justin) Gillam and Elizabeth Rheney (Hunter) Harley. Nine great grands that survive are Peyton and Blake Inabinet, Georgia and Brandon Cox, Walker Long and Beau Johnson, Jody and Shuler Gillam and Grady Burger. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; his mother (Amelia), her parents and her siblings, Clyde and Howard Crocker and Louise Robbins.

Betty graduated from Inman High School, Spartanburg Junior (Methodist) College and South Carolina State University. Her teaching career began at Providence Elementary School and covered a span of 30 years. Three years after her retirement, she was elected as a school board member in District 3, serving a total of 17 years and seven months and accomplished the completion of the School Board Association's Boardsmanship Institute by reaching level six. For six of these years, she served as chair of the board. While she supported her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in their academic and sporting events, she was also actively engaged in her local, district and conference of the United Methodist Church. She served as a district officer of United Methodist Women for 12 years, lay delegate to South Carolina Annual Conference and chair of the Older Adult Council with a focus on the Spiritual Life Retreat and Mission event. For over 40 years, Betty was a member of the Family and Community Leaders, a community organization associated with Clemson Extension Service. She served in her local club, was county president, district director, state secretary and parliamentarian of South Carolina Family and Community Leaders. Betty and George were co-founders and charter members of the Supper Club, a social club organized in 1949 as The Mr. and Mrs. Club, and remained members until their deaths.

Those serving as pallbearers are Carl Inabinet, Mike Cox, Michael Johnson, Jacob Burger, Justin Gillam, Hunter Harley, Eric Shuler and John Robbins.

The family would like to give special thanks to Joann Howell, Rosa Washington and Grove Park Hospice for their love and care.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church, 4833 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Friends and family will gather in Providence United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. to celebrate her life of faith, hope and love. Betty will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service for those wishing to say their goodbyes.

Memorials may be made to Providence United Methodist Church or Epworth's Children's Home in Columbia.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill (803-496-3434).