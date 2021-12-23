 Skip to main content
Betty Cobbs Terry -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Betty Cobbs Terry, 82, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Manor.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Brown & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George (843-563-4332).

