Betty Campbell Klapman -- Irmo

IRMO -- Betty Campbell Klapman, 92, of Irmo, passed away May 27, 2021, after an extended illness.

Betty was the widow of the late Judge William Turner Klapman.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 30th, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home in Orangeburg.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Betty was born in Union, on Aug. 26, 1928, to the late John Frank Campbell and Mellie Herring Campbell and grew up in Ninety Six.

Survivors include two daughters, Beth Klapman of Irmo, and Vicki K. Laroche (Paul) of Lexington; a sister, Frankie C. Diamond of Ninety Six; four grandchildren, Carolina Diamond Weick (Kenny) of Summerville, Jillian Kate Diamond of Mt. Vernon, New York, William Joseph Laroche (Erica) of Columbia, and Matthew Paul Laroche of Lexington; three great-grandchildren, Ben Weick, Hannah Weick, Liam Laroche; three nieces, Robin Pratt Scott of Waterloo, Julie Pratt Bagwell of Ninety Six, and Toni Pratt Armstrong of Ninety Six.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.