Betty Brown -- Williston

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WILLISTON -- Ms. Betty Brown, 72, of 21 Cottonwood Circle, Apt. C-4, formerly of Santee, passed away Sept. 7, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests limited visits at 41 Roy St., Williston, daily between the hours of 3 to 5 p.m.; masks will be required. Friends may also call the funeral home.