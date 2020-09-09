 Skip to main content
Betty Brown -- Williston
Betty Brown -- Williston

Betty Brown

WILLISTON -- Ms. Betty Brown, 72, of 21 Cottonwood Circle, Apt. C-4, formerly of Santee, passed away Sept. 7, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests limited visits at 41 Roy St., Williston, daily between the hours of 3 to 5 p.m.; masks will be required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

