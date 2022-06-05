Betty Bookhardt Mount -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Betty Bookhardt Mount, 84, of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 6822 North Road, North. The Rev. Larry Davis will be officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Donnie Mount, David Bookhardt, Mike Barton and Freddy Felder.

Mrs. Betty was born on March 9, 1938, in Elloree. She was the daughter of the late David Lee Bookhardt and the late Hazel Stroman Spires. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in North. She loved working in the yard with her flowers and riding her golf cart. She also sold Stanley Home Products for a number of years. Mrs. Betty was predeceased by her parents; stepfather, Athell Spires; daughter, Miriam Dawn Mount; and a brother, David Bookhardt.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Bobby Mount; daughter, Melanie Robin Mount; son, Donnie Melton Mount (Susan Woodward); grandchildren, Kaylee Dawn Edwards McDaniel (Eric), Ralph Austin Edwards, Dylan Chandler Edwards, Seth Hayden Mount, Chesnee Addison Mount, Ryder Payne Mount, Macon Ingram, Jordan Woodward, Isabelle Woodward; two great-granddaughters, Rylie Elise McDaniel, Cameron Sophia McDaniel; brother, Richard Athell Spires; sister-in-law, Maria Bookhardt; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church at 6822 North Road, North, SC 29112.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.