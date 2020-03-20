Betty Beck -- Santee

SANTEE -- Betty Beck, 76, died at her residence Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The family will have a private graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, in Antioch Cemetery, near Santee.

The Rev. Gene Ball and the Rev. Randy Ardis will officiate.

Mrs. Beck was born May 20, 1943, in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Noney B. and Bessie Martin Griffin. She was the widow of James N. Beck. Mrs. Beck was employed as a waitress for many years and worked with her husband on his various business ventures. She was a member of Santee Bible Baptist Church.

Mrs. Beck is survived by three sons, Clarence Henry Johnson (Rhonda) of Branchville, Jamie Beck (Donna) of Elloree, and Chris N. Beck (Tina) of Gilbert; two sistersm Gladys G. Rush of Vance and Johnnie Jones (Aubrey) of Santee. She was also loved by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was pre-deceased by two daughters, Lisa Beck and Paula Williams.

Memorials may be made to Santee Bible Baptist Church, P.O. Box 511, Santee, SC 29142.

Fogle-hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.

