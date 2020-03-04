Betty Ann High -- Eutawville
0 comments

Betty Ann High -- Eutawville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Ann High

EUTAWVILLE -- Betty Ann High, 74, of 314 Carribel Road, Eutawville, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Charleston.

Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call the funeral home. Visit our website at www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty High as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News