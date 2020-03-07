Betty Ann High -- Eutawville
Betty Ann High -- Eutawville

Betty Ann High

EUTAWVILLE -- Funeral services for Betty Ann High, 74, of 314 Carribel Road, Eutawville, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Silas United Methodist Church, Eutawville.

Burial will be in Joiner Cemetery, Eutawville.

She died Monday, March 2, at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Charleston.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home. The body will be placed in the church at noon the day of the service for viewing.

Friends and family may call and visit the residence or the funeral home.

Service information

Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM
Silas United Methodist Church
13275 Old Number Six Hwy
Eutawville, SC 29048
