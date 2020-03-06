Betty Ann High -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Betty Ann High, 74, of 314 Carribel Road, died March 2, 2020, at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Charleston.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Silas United Methodist Church, Eutawville.
Burial will be in Joiner Cemetery, Eutawville.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home. The body will be placed in the church at noon the day of the service for viewing.
Friends and family may call and visit the residence or the funeral home.
Service information
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM
Silas United Methodist Church
13275 Old Number Six Hwy
Eutawville, SC 29048
13275 Old Number Six Hwy
Mar 7
Interment following funeral service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:00AM
Joiner Cemetery
Torrington Road
Eutawville, SC 29048
Torrington Road
