The family will have a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 27, 2023 - 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul Baptist Church 2259 Rowesville Rd Orangeburg, SC 29115. The Interment will follow at Bethel U.M. Church Cemetery - St. Stephen, SC. There will be a Walk Thru on Friday, May 26, 2023 - 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Simmons Funeral Home in Orangeburg, SC.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving and devoted husband, Henry Dyson; siblings: Emma Battle and Mary Smalls of St. Stephens, SC, Albertha Dicks of Lake City, SC, Senovia (Clarence) Wigfall of Moncks Corner, SC, Estelle Anderson of Irvington, NJ, Elijah Anderson of Jersey City, NJ, and Elijah Wright of Charleston, SC; a neice and nephew raised as siblings: Cynthia Robinson of Moncks Corner, SC and Robert Anderson of Bayonne, NJ; special niece and nephew she helped to raise and nurture: Tamika (Daryl) Anderson Glover and Travis Anderson; two step daughters: Kim (Khalid) Asadulah of Fayetteville, NC and Monica (J.C.) Gilbert of Roselle, NJ; two grandchildren: Dillion Calhoun and Janaya Gilbert; two sisters-in-law, Edith Friday of California and Jannie Butler of Georgia; and one brother-in-law, Harvey Dyson of Sumter, SC; and a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends worldwide.