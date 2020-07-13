Betty Altman Hester -- Branchville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Mrs. Betty Altman Hester, 79, passed away July 11 after a brief illness at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Hester will be gravely missed. She loved cooking and many were fortunate enough to sit around her table for food and fellowship. She loved her role as “Mammy” to her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stacy & Lottie Altman; her three sisters, Edwardine, Pat and Barbara Ann; and her dear son, Tim Cooner.

Mrs. Hester is survived by her husband, Joe Hester of Branchville; son, Hal Cooner of Orangeburg; sister, Shelby Metts; her two grandchildren, Jaime Kay & TC Cooner, both of Charleston; sister-in-law, Rose Williams of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Ott Cemetery, 203 Cemetery Dr., Branchville.

The family asks those who wish to attend to adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing and to wear a mask.

Ott Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com

