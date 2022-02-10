Betty A. Shuler -- Elizabeth, N.J.

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Memorial services for Mrs. Betty A. Shuler, 71, of 241 W. Grand St., Elizabeth, N.J., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg. The Rev. Bryce Jamison is officiating.

Mrs. Shuler passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, in New Jersey.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Ella Shuler, 375 Murray Road, Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.