Bettie Infinger Berry -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Bettie Infinger Berry, widow of Thomas Pierce (Purce) Berry Sr., entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home in James Island.

Bettie was born on June 14, 1935, in Grover, a daughter of the late Daniel Thomas and Ethelene Bennett Infinger. She was a homemaker, avid gardener, baker, and accomplished seamstress. She was a member of the Prospect Southern Methodist Church, lifetime member of the Dorchester County Historical Society since 2004, a volunteer and life member of the Dorchester County Museum, and International Christian Embassy of Jerusalem. She compiled the history book of William Westbury and Elizabeth Noble.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Seyle (Paul), a foster daughter, Elizabeth Evans; three sons, Ronald Berry (Leize-Ann), Mark Berry (Karen), Christopher Berry (Ellie); four granddaughters, Melodye Berry, Nicole Seyle, Stephanie Berry (Benjamin Aydlett) and Callie Berry; two foster granddaughters, Malorie Evans and Ashley Evans; four grandsons, Daniel Seyle (Kelly), Nicholas Berry, Allen Berry and Christopher Berry Jr.; a foster grandson, Ethan Evans; great-grandchildren, Kinley Seyle, Belle Seyle and Reed Seyle; two sisters, Bonnie I. Bennett and Donna I. Cantley (Frankie); and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Thomas Pierce Berry Jr.