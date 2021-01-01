Betsy Marie Vaughn -- Cordova

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

Mrs. Betsy was born on Jan. 10, 1963, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Charles C. Thomas and the late Betty Jane Williamson. Mrs. Betsy enjoyed being outside and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.