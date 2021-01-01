 Skip to main content
Betsy Marie Vaughn -- Cordova
CORDOVA -- Betsy Marie Vaughn, 57, of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

Mrs. Betsy was born on Jan. 10, 1963, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Charles C. Thomas and the late Betty Jane Williamson. Mrs. Betsy enjoyed being outside and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Johnny Wayne Vaughn; children, John Wayne Vaughn Jr., Becky Marie Vaughn, Brittany Nicole Bradshaw; son-in-law, Mark Bradshaw; grandchildren, Sommer Pfeiffer, Eden Mann, Mia Bradshaw; brother, Keith Thompson; sister, Cathy Judy; and a number of nieces and nephews.

