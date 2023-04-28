ORANGEBURG -- Bessie V. Moss, 96, of 292 Berry wood Road, Orangeburg, SC, died at Ridgeview Health Care following a brief illness on April 16, 2023.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church, Rowesville, SC. Burial will be at Church Cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

