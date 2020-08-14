Bessie Sherman Johnson -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Bessie Mae Sherman Johnson, 63, of 35 Kennedy St., died Aug. 6, 2020, at tRMC.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask be worn while attending all services.

