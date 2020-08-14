You have permission to edit this article.
Bessie Sherman Johnson -- Bamberg
Bessie Sherman Johnson -- Bamberg

Bessie Sherman Johnson

BAMBERG -- Bessie Mae Sherman Johnson, 63, of 35 Kennedy St., died Aug. 6, 2020, at tRMC.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask be worn while attending all services.

