Bessie R. Hudson -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Bessie R. Hudson, 87, of 61 Lansing Circle, Columbia, died on Nov. 9, 2021, at the residence.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Turkey Branch Cemetery, 659 Peach St., Livingston, SC 29107. Repast services will follow at the residence after services No viewing or wake services.