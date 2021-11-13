 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bessie R. Hudson -- Columbia
0 comments

Bessie R. Hudson -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Bessie R. Hudson, 87, of 61 Lansing Circle, Columbia, died on Nov. 9, 2021, at the residence.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Turkey Branch Cemetery, 659 Peach St., Livingston, SC 29107. Repast services will follow at the residence after services No viewing or wake services.

Knotts Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News