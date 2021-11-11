 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bessie R. Hudson -- Columbia
0 comments

Bessie R. Hudson -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Bessie R. Hudson, 87, died at her residence of 61 Lansing Circle, Columbia, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Knotts Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. For questions or further information, 803-568-2544.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News