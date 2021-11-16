Bessie Juanita Chavis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Bessie Juanita Chavis, 78, of Orangeburg passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Nov. 18, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Walter Pym will be officiating. Burial will follow in Buckhead Advent Christian Church Cemetery in Smoaks.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 18, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Ferguson, Brian Chavis, Tanner Kemmerlin, Lindsey Ford, Rob Traylor and Malcolm McClellan.

Mrs. Chavis was born Nov, 19, 1942, in Greeleyville. She was the daughter of the late Casey Mason and the late Ethel Lee Mason. She was a member of Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church. Mrs. Chavis loved fishing and going to the gardens and looking at the roses.

Survivors include her children, Anita Faye Williams (Clyde) of Cope, Timothy Casey Ferguson (Rachel) of Orangeburg; 14 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; sister, Mabel Lee Way of Lugoff; stepdaughter, Debbie Hay (Robert) of Cordova; and caregiver, Joyce Moorer.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc. 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.