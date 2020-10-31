Bertie Goodwine Ravenell -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Bertie Goodwine Ravenell, 54, 206 Johnson St., St. Matthews, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Prisma Health in Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Services, St. Matthews.

The family will receive limited guests at the residence, but may express their condolences by calling her mother. Mary Goodwine, 803-456-4042.

Face masks are required and all COVID-19 regulations will be followed.