Berthaa H. Clark -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Bertha H. Clark, 95, of 3514 Sidney Road, Columbia, and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Mrs. Clark passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

