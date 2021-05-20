Bertha Truewell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – A graveside service for Bertha Truewell, 97, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, will be held at 1 p.m. May 21, 2021, in the Canaan Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Vernon Blanchard officiating.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Owens Funeral Home.

Please use all COVID-19 precautions.

She died May 15 at The Oaks of Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements will be entrusted to Owens Funeral Home, 1707 Reeves Branch Road, Branchville.