Bertha Shuler -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Bertha Shuler, 86, of 114 November Road, Santee, will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance. The Rev. Dr. Jimmy Ravenel Sr. is officiating.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Mrs. Patricia Montgomery, at (803)854-3441 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.