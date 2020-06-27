Bertha Shuler -- Santee
Bertha Shuler

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Bertha Shuler, 86, of 114 November Road, Santee, will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance. The Rev. Dr. Jimmy Ravenel Sr. is officiating.

Mrs. Shuler passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 12 to 7 p.m.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Mrs. Patricia Montgomery, at (803)854-3441 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

