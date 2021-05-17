 Skip to main content
Bertha Scott Truewell -- Orangeburg
Bertha Scott Truewell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Bertha Scott Truewell, 97, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, died May 15, 2021, at the Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

The family will not receive friends at the residence due to COVID precautions.

Friends may call Owens Funeral Home, Branchville.

