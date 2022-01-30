Bertha Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Bertha J. Robinson, 95, of 1051 Graham St., died Jan. 22, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Nazareth UMC Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The famiy will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

