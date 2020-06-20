Bertha Mae Slaughter -- Columbia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA -- Graveside funeral services for Bertha Mae Slaughter, 90, of Columbia, will be held two o'clock p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield, with the Rev. Paul Allen officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 150 Hi Cotton Lane, Springfield, SC 29146.

The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery on Saturday.

Mrs. Bertha Mae passed away on June 18, 2020.

Born in Springfield, she was a daughter of the late Henry Nathan Young and Vernell Whetstone Young. She was first married to the late Mike Gleaton and was the widow of Frank Slaughter. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and previously worked as a lab tech for Allied Chemical in Irmo.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Charles Harmon Gleaton and Cindy Gleaton of Chapin; grandchildren, Emily Christine Gleaton and Christopher Harmon Gleaton; sisters, Virginia Berry of Swansea, Henrietta Toole of Salley, and Idella Crim of Swansea.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Baker; and brothers, Gordon Young and “Skeeter” Hollis Young.

