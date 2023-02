DENMARK -- Bertha Mae Ryant, 76, of 5044 Voorhees Road, Denmark, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Central Baptist Church in Denmark.

Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence to extend condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.