Bertha Lee Whitmore Ritter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Bertha Lee Whitmore Ritter, 100, of 2690 Frazier Lane, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of Jimmy and Rozenia Heyward, 2690 Frazier Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.