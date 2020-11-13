Bertha L. Williams -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Bertha L. Williams of 184 Great Circle Drive, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetary in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Social distancing and face masks required for each occasion. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.