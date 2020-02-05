{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Bertha L. Glover Fredrick, 63, of St. Matthews, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. She was the wife of Isaac Frederick.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 2333 McCords Ferry Road, Cameron, with the Rev. Melvin Wright Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul AME Church Cemetery.

Full obit and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bertha Fredrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments