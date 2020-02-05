ST. MATTHEWS -- Bertha L. Glover Fredrick, 63, of St. Matthews, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. She was the wife of Isaac Frederick.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 2333 McCords Ferry Road, Cameron, with the Rev. Melvin Wright Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul AME Church Cemetery.
