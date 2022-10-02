 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bertha Keitt -- Cameron

Bertha Keitt

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Ms. Bertha Keitt, 64, of 190 Doberman Lane, Cameron, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene Jr. is officiating.

Ms. Keitt passed away Monday, Sept. 26, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

Friends may visit the residence, 190 Doberman Lane, Cameron, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

