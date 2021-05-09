 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bertha Brown -- Santee
0 comments

Bertha Brown -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bertha Brown

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Bertha Brown of 902 Antioch Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, at Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Willie Brown officiating.

Masks will be required for persons attending the service and those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will receive limited visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. daily.

Friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News