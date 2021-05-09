Bertha Brown -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Bertha Brown of 902 Antioch Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, at Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Willie Brown officiating.

Masks will be required for persons attending the service and those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will receive limited visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. daily.

Friends may also call the funeral home.