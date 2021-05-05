Bertha Brown -- Santee

SANTEE -- Ms. Bertha Brown, of 902 Antioch Road, Santee, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Friends may call the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will receive limited visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. daily at the residence and please wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.