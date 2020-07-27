Bertha Bonaparte -- St. Matthews
Bertha Bonaparte -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Bertha Bonaparte, 85, of 601 Dantzler St., and formerly of Elloree, passed away at her residence on July 26, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will not be receiving visitors, due to COVID-19 precautions, but feel free to contact her daughter, Judy Rivers, at 803-535-3832.

Online condolences can be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

