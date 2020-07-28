Bertha Bonaparte -- St. Matthews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mrs. Bertha Bonaparte, 85, of 601 Dantzler St., formerly of Elloree, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday July 29, 2020, at Union AME Church, 390 Old River Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Leslie J. Lovett officiating.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday July 28, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will not be receiving visitors due to COVID-19 precautions, but feel free to contact her daughter, Judy Rivers, at 803-535-3832.

Online condolences can be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call the funeral home.

