Bertha A. Washington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Bertha A. Washington, 79, of 330 Beulah St., Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 330 Beulah St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.