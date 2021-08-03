Bertha A. Washington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Bertha A. Washington, 79, of 330 Beulah St., Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Stanley Rivers is officiating.

Mrs. Washington passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence, 330 Beulah St., Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

