Bernice V. Lee -- Summerville
Bernice V. Lee -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Bernice V. Lee, 79, of Summerville, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, at Life Care Center of Charleston.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

