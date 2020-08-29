 Skip to main content
Bernice Thompson -- Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE -- Bernice Thompson, 84, of Ridgeville, passed away Aug. 22, 2020, at Summerville Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, in Sharon Memorial Cemetery, Peace Road, Givhans.

Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, is in charge of arrangements (843-563-4332).

