Bernice Rivers Profit -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Bernice Rivers Profit, 53, of 169 Carmalt Road, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1328 Antioch Road, Santee, with the Rev. Marshall Jackson, pastor, officiating.

As we adhere to the COVID-19 precautions, the graveside service will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, please feel free to send condolences to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

