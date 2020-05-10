Bernice Profit -- Santee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mrs. Bernice Profit, 53, of 122 Elephant Road, Santee, passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, please feel free to send condolences to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Profit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.