Bernice Profit -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mrs. Bernice Profit, 53, of 122 Elephant Road, Santee, passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, please feel free to send condolences to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

