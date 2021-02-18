Bernice Jamison -- Fayetteville, Ga.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- Graveside services for Mrs. Bernice Jamison, 78, of Fayetteville, Ga., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Garden, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Jamison was born Dec. 27, 1942, in Cope. She passed away Feb. 6,in Stockbridge, Ga.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.