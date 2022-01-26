Bernice Huggins Hallinquest -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Bernice Huggins Hallinquest, 61, of 767 Dove Point Drive, will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Dr. Georgeann Pringle is officiating.

Mrs. Hallinquest passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

