Bernice H. Layden -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Bernice Harrell Layden, 88, of Bamberg, were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in the Layden Family Cemetery, Bamberg, with the Rev. Joe Copeland officiating.
Mrs. Layden passed away Saturday, Oct. 10.
Born in Edenton, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Harrell and Lindell Adams Harrell and was married to James Edward Layden. Mrs. Layden was a member of Open Door Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her loving husband of 69 years, James Edward Layden of the home; a daughter, Jamie L. (Jeff) Brown of Bamberg; a sister, Peggy Harris of Hertford, North Carolina; a brother, Carl Harrell of Edenton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Richards, Jordan Brown and his fiancée Kaitlyn Sheppard, John (Sarah) Brown, Nathanael Brown, Susanna Brown and Samuel Brown; great-grandson, Logan Brown; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.