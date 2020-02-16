Bernice Griffin -- St. George
Bernice Griffin -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Funeral services for Ms. Bernice Griffin, 67, of St. George, will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, St. George, with the Rev. Smalls officiating.

Burial wil take place in the St. James Cemetery, St. George.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Tamara Griffin, 5745 Memorial Blvd., St. George, or at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

