Bernice Green -- Bowman
BOWMAN -- Funeral service for Bernice Green, 92, of Bowman, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. White officiating. Burial will be held in Second Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in St. George.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

