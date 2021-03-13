Bernice 'Bunny' Kennerly -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mrs. Bernice “Bunny” Kennerly, 87, of 218 Macedonia Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at New Light United Methodist Church Macedonia Site in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Kennerly passed away March 8.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will receive limited visitors at the residence from 3 to 7 p.m. daily.

Friends may also call the funeral home.