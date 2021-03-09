 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bernice ‘Bunny’ Kennerly -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Bernice ‘Bunny’ Kennerly -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Bernice "Bunny" Kennerly, 87, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will receive limited visitors at the residence from 3 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News