Bernell P. Black -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Bernell P. Black, 89, of 1589 St. John Church Road, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at McCune Branch Baptist Church, Lodge.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the residence.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while at the residence, funeral home, and graveside.

