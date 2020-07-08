Bernell J. Branch -- Denmark
Bernell J. Branch

DENMARK -- Bernell J. Branch, 83, of 80 Easterling Court, Denmark, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, in Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services. The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

